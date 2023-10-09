HCA hospital launches 3K-square-foot simulation center

HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital has opened a new 3,000-square-foot simulation lab that will help train medical residents from across the globe, WWSB reported.

The space features a SimMan simulator, a life-sized manikin equipped with tools such as an electrocardiogram and bronchoscope, according to the Oct. 5 story.

"The new concept in medical training is to simulate on a manikin about what could happen in real life in terms of emergencies and scenarios," Michael Schandorf-Lartey, MD, program director of graduate medical education at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, told the news outlet.

The simulation lab's first class will include 12 medical residents from all over the world, according to the report. Hospital officials said they hope the center, which opened Oct. 5, will help recruit primary care physicians to Florida's growing Suncoast region.