Mayo Clinic looks to attract companies to Arizona innovation hub

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is working to attract biotech companies to its planned Discovery Oasis innovation hub in Phoenix, Ariz., local news outlet ABC 15 reported Oct. 11.

The Phoenix City Council will vote Oct. 18 on the proposed 120-acre biotech hub. The innovation center is planned to be adjacent to the Mayo Clinic's existing Arizona hospital.

The project, which has been planned for a decade, will focus on research, medical equipment manufacturing and outpatient treatment. The cost of the project was undisclosed.