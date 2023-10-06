Mount Sinai launches innovation center

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has opened a 150,000-square-foot innovation center to advance clinical research and discoveries.

The Mount Sinai Discovery and Innovation Center, located on Manhattan's West Side, will expand medical and biotech research in collaboration with clinical neuroscience and neurosurgery centers of excellence.

"The new center will be a rich environment for innovation, bringing together leading experts in the fields of genomics and stem cell science, neuroscience, and immunology, all in one location,” said Dennis Charney, MD, the health system's president for academic affairs, in an Oct. 5 news release.

Researchers will also focus on gene editing, proteomics, and dermatology. The facility "incorporates design elements to provide Mount Sinai healthcare and research employees with a new, vibrant work environment," stated Reginald Miller, senior research integrity officer at Mount Sinai Health System.

"We anticipate the center to bring in large and diverse sets of data, providing researchers with a wide depth of information to deliver better care for patients," stated Eric Nestler, MD, PhD, the system's chief scientific officer.