How Mayo is using generative AI to reduce 'administrative overload'

Vish Anantraman, MD, chief technology officer at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, said that using Google Cloud's generative artificial intelligence application has been "very fulfilling" in helping combat clinician burnout, CNBC reported June 7.

On June 7, the tech giant said Mayo Clinic would be testing out its Enterprise Search in Generative AI App Builder that helps hospitals and health systems quickly find patient information using similar tools that are powering AI-based chatbots.

Dr. Anantraman said the builder has already been helping clinicians with administrative tasks that can lead to burnout.

"It's going to save a lot of time, it's going to prevent physician burnout, it's going to reduce administrative overload," Dr. Anantraman told the publication.

But, as generative AI such as ChatGPT is being touted as a new tool that can significantly reduce administrative burdens on providers, hospitals and health systems are proceeding with caution when it comes to the technology.

Dr. Anantraman said Mayo has created "safe sandboxes" that allows staff to test applications of Google's technology. This helps staff identify where it can be the most helpful, according to Mr. Anantraman.

"We take privacy of patient data very, very seriously, and our needs of our patients come first," Dr. Anantraman told CNBC. "That's one of the reasons healthcare has to be very cautious in general as an industry in adopting technology that may not be fully tested, may not be fully vetted."