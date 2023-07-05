How an Illinois health system works with Best Buy

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is working with Best Buy to remotely monitor patients, Technology Magazine reported.

The 15-hospital system partners with remote monitoring company Current Health, a subsidiary of Best Buy Health, to equip high-risk chronic disease patients with Bluetooth-connected pulse oximeters, blood pressure cuffs and glucose monitors, according to a July 3 news release. The data flows into OSF's EHR, where it is monitored 24/7 by clinicians.

"As a healthcare system that's able to tailor a digital platform to both us and our patients, having Current Health listen to our voice and feedback is very important," Roopa Foulger, vice president of digital innovation development for OSF, told the magazine. "I think the constant feedback that our staff have provided them in partnering with us is fine-tuning the solution. That has been one of the key ingredients in the success."

Best Buy purchased Current Health in 2021 for $400 million. Current Health is a former portfolio company of OSF Ventures, the health system's venture capital arm.