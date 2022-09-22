General Catalyst goes global, partnering with UK's largest hospital system on innovation

General Catalyst, the venture capital firm that has been collaborating with hospitals on digital innovation, is partnering with its first health system outside the U.S., according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The company's latest "health assurance" partner will be Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, the U.K.'s largest hospital system with 8 million patients.

"Innovation and collaboration are key to improving outcomes for our patients and the health of our communities," Lawrence Tallon, deputy chief executive of Guy's and St Thomas', said in the release.

The partnership aims to find digital tools to address issues such as hospital capacity, wait times and staffing shortages, either by using one of General Catalyst's portfolio companies or developing new solutions. General Catalyst and KHP Ventures — Guy's and St Thomas' venture capital arm — will also have the opportunity to invest in medtech companies together.

"We have long believed in the need for 'radical collaboration' between technology investors and leading healthcare systems," stated Chris Bischoff, managing director at General Catalyst. "Guy's and St Thomas' is one of the most innovative healthcare organizations in the world."