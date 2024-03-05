GE HealthCare, VUMC develop AI model

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has partnered with GE HealthCare to create AI models that can assess the pros and cons of immunotherapy.

To create this model, Vanderbilt and GE analyzed and linked immunotherapy treatment responses of cancer patients from the health system in order to train the model to identify outcomes and likelihood of adverse reactions for patients.

The AI model was tested and was able to predict patients' responses to immunotherapies with 70% to 80% accuracy, according to a March 4 news release from GE.

The organizations say based on the study, the model has the potential for wide deployment.

"We aim to partner with pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and clinicians to optimize and ultimately apply the AI models in therapy development and in clinical practice," Jan Wolber, global product leader — digital at GE HealthCare's pharmaceutical diagnostics segment, said in the release.