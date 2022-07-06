Drug and device researcher ClinChoice lands $150M

Contract research organization ClinChoice completed a $150 million series E financing round July 4 led by Legend Capital.

The U.S.-based firm provides clinical development services to biopharmaceutical, medical device and consumer health companies around the globe.

"With the new round of financing, we will further enhance our innovative service offering and continue business expansion by organic growth and M&A in order to better serve our clients worldwide," Ling Zhen, global chair and CEO of ClinChoice, said in a news release from the company.

Other investors include Lilly Asia Ventures and Goldman Sachs.