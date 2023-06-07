Azra AI unveils pancreatic cancer prediction algorithms

Azra AI, a medtech company using artificial intelligence to predict cancer, unveiled new machine learning used to predict pancreatic cancer available to its more than 200 hospital partners.

Pancreatic cancer can be particularly hard to catch due to the pancreas' location deep in the abdomen. Azra's models aim to accelerate detection by scanning through radiology reports for signs of pancreatic cancer, according to a June 7 Azra AI news release.

"We ingest all radiology reports from an organization's defined data sources and the technology reads all of the text; we apply machine learning models to identify pancreatic nodules, lesions, masses, or other mentions of potential cancers," Azra Chief Data Scientist Christi French, PhD, said in the release. "This finding is shared to the appropriate clinical staff in real-time so they can be more efficient and effective."

The new offerings are available through Azra's enterprise solution, and the company is currently working with hospitals to embed the algorithms into their workflows.