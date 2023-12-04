Arizona health system pilots virtual nursing

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth has started piloting virtual nursing to cover administrative tasks and help new nurses at a Phoenix hospital, KTAR reported Dec. 4.

John C. Lincoln Medical Center has begun using the technology to reduce some of those nonhealthcare duties for in-person nurses, and has already received improved patient experience scores, according to the story. Virtual nurses beam into rooms on TV screens and can monitor patients via cameras.

"This model has really given our nurses the time back they can use at the bedside," Kathi Zarubi DNP, RN, chief nursing officer of HonorHealth, told the news outlet. "Being a nurse, of course, I've always said: "Happy nurse, happy patient.'"

The virtual nurses at the six-hospital system have a minimum of five years' experience, assisting their greener colleagues with on-the-job training, according to the story. "We have a lot of new graduate nurses in our hospital environments now," Dr. Zarubi told the radio station. "Which is awesome, we love our new grads, but they just don't have the experience yet sometimes."