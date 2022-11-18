AI-powered imaging now at HCA hospitals in Texas

Artificial intelligence-powered imaging technology is now available at some Texas hospitals that are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI aims to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time technology. It is now at Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano, according to the company's LinkedIn post.

"This further validates a core part of our commercial strategy as we expand use within key integrated delivery network customers," Perimeter CEO Jeremy Sobotta said in a Nov. 15 company news release. "Further, we are receiving timely, positive feedback that the value provided by our technology is resonating with not only our end-users but other stakeholders within the healthcare system as well."