7 healthcare startups make AI 100

Seven healthcare companies made CB Insights' list of the most promising artificial intelligence startups of 2024.

The market intelligence company's researchers picked its AI 100 based on "deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, patent activity, and proprietary Mosaic scores," as well as analyst briefings and software buyer interviews, according to the April 2 report.

Here are the healthcare companies that made the AI 100 (in alphabetical order):

1. Bioptimus

2. Charm Therapeutics

3. Iambic

4. Isomorphic Labs

5. Genesis Therapeutics

6. Gesund.ai

7. OpenEvidence