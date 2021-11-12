5 things that make healthcare organizations innovative

Healthcare consumers are becoming increasingly interested in organizations that employ innovative approaches, according to research released by branding agency Monigle.

In partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development, Monigle surveyed 30,138 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their household.

All respondents had received medical care in the past two years and had health insurance, with 70 percent of them having private insurance and 30 percent being enrolled in a government plan, excluding Medicaid. The survey was conducted from November through December in 2020.

Here are five features respondents said make healthcare organizations innovative: