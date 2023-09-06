Some hospitals hold off on mandatory masking

As COVID-19 cases rise and respiratory virus season begins, some hospitals have already begun to bring back mask mandates — but others are watching trends and waiting to make that determination.

Since the public health emergency ended in May, universal masking in hospital and healthcare settings has been up to system leadership to determine in conjunction with other factions including COVID-19's spread, local infections and national trends.

While circumstances may evolve as viral seasons begins in the U.S., which could give way to policy changes in time, here are the hospitals and health systems that have announced they are currently not requiring masks again at this time:

Note that this list is not exhaustive and will be updated as new information becomes available.