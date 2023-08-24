Hospitals, health systems begin to bring back mask policies

Heading into fall, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising, according to the CDC's most recent data, and that trend has already prompted several hospitals across the country to reinstate mask policies.
Here are the hospitals and health systems that have already done so:
Note that this list is not exhaustive and will be updated as new information becomes available.
- United Health Services in upstate New York brought back mask policies at several locations including — UHS Wilson Medical Center, UHS Binghamton General Hospital, UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital and UHS Delaware Valley Hospital — as of Aug. 23.
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center reinstated its mask policy Aug. 22.
- Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital has restored its mask mandate Aug. 18, ABC affiliate WSYR reported.