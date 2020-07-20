US healthcare workers to join 'Strike for Black Lives' protest

Healthcare workers will participate July 20 in "Strike for Black Lives," a national day of U.S. workers striking for racial and economic justice.

The day of action comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected the Black community, and follows the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery and other Black Americans.

Mr. Floyd's Memorial Day death, videotaped by an onlooker who captured an officer pressing his knee into Mr. Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, ignited protests against racism and excessive police force worldwide.

Here is a list of some of the participants. The list is not exhaustive.

1. In New York City, workers including nursing home employees, janitors, and delivery men and women will protest, according to NBC New York.

2. In Minneapolis, where Mr. Floyd died, protesters will include nursing home and airport workers seeking a $15 hourly minimum wage, organizers told NBC New York.

3. In the Detroit area, union workers at Hartford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lodge at Taylor, Regency at Taylor, Villa at Great Lakes Crossing, Villa at City Center and Regency at St. Clair Shores will strike, according to Michigan Advance.

4. SEIU Healthcare Illinois said workers will gather outside Loretto Hospital in Chicago to celebrate their new contract and show solidarity for workers seeking resources, wages and workplace protections needed to protect Black Americans.

