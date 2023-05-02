Strike set at 2 New York City hospitals

Members of the Committee of Interns and Residents are set to begin a three-day strike this month at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals in New York City if they are unable to reach a contract agreement with leadership.

The union represents about 300 physicians, according to an April 26 union news release. The hospitals are part of MediSys Health Network.

Union members voted to authorize a strike in April. The Committee of Interns and Residents and hospitals began negotiating a new contract months ago, according to the union release. A union spokesperson told Becker's that workers have submitted a notice to hold a three-day strike if an agreement is not reached.

"They are still currently in negotiations and are hoping to avoid a strike. However, if they are unable to reach an agreement, the resident doctors will be going on strike starting May 15," the spokesperson said.

"At MediSys, residents are demanding adequate resources they need to limit patient loads and enforceable processes to limit 'out-of-title' work. Residents are also demanding 18 percent salary increases over the life of the contract."

Becker's has reached out to the hospitals and will update this story if a comment is received.

If a strike occurs, it would come on the heels of a three-day strike by thousands of New York State Nurses Association members at the New York City hospitals. The strike began Jan. 9 and ended Jan. 12.









