Some workers organize while others go on strike: Recent hospital-union actions

The following hospital-union events have been reported in the last two weeks:

1. More than 400 healthcare workers reached a three-year agreement with Guthrie Corning (N.Y.) Hospital before their current contract was set to expire on April 30, according to an April 28 news release. The workers are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

2. The union representing nurses at Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to prevent the implementation of the hospital's plan to transition to 12-hour shifts. The complaint was filed by the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

3. Front-line workers at Providence, R.I.-based Women & Infants Hospital protested April 26 over what they described as inaccessible vacation time, according to The Providence Journal. The workers, which included nurses, are members of Service Employees International Union 1199 New England.

4. Nurses at Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals in Palo Alto, Calif., began a strike April 25, citing a need to ensure sustainability of nurses as well as excellent patient care. The Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement, which represents the nurses, had not announced a strike end date as of April 29.

5. Nurses, mental health specialists and other healthcare professionals at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass., voted to join the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 93. The votes cover about 700 workers at the psychiatric hospital, which is part of Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

6. Nurses at Barrett Hospital & HealthCare in Dillon, Mont., voted to join the Montana Nurses Association. The National Labor Relations Board issued a tally of ballots April 15, with a vote of 18-8 in favor of unionization.

7. Registered nurses at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., held a speak-out April 21 over concerns about staffing and patient care, according to ABC affiliate WLOS. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, participated in the event.

8. Nurses and healthcare workers at Sutter Health facilities in Northern California went on strike April 18. Workers authorized a strike in March, and union officials announced an official strike notice April 8.