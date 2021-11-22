Mississippi health system to offer 'pay on demand' option to nurses

At the beginning of 2022, Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System plans to offer a "pay on demand" option for nurses to receive their paychecks, Jessica Lewis, the health system's executive director of human resources, told the Sun Herald.

The option allows nurses to receive their paychecks "on-demand," or as soon as a day after they work a shift, Ms. Lewis told the newspaper.

She added that the option means "if you work today, you can actually take your paycheck out tomorrow if you need it."

The "pay on demand" option comes amid the organization's other efforts to retain existing nurses amid staffing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Sun Herald, Singing River also recently boosted wages and overtime pay for employees.

Other hospitals in Mississippi are also offering perks. Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.), for instance, launched a student loan repayment option to recruit registered nurses.

Read the full report here.