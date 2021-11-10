5 incentives offered to recruit, retain healthcare workers

As hospitals and health systems grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are offering incentives to attract and retain workers.

Five incentives healthcare organizations and states are offering:

1. Referral bonuses — Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System is offering a $1,500 referral bonus to recruit nurses. Members of the public can earn the bonus each time they refer a family member, friend or colleague who is an experienced, full-time registered nurse.

2. Sign-on bonuses — DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is offering $15,000 sign-on bonuses to new nurses. The three-hospital health system told Becker's Hospital Review it is offering the bonuses to full-time registered nurses who make a one-year commitment to the organization. To qualify, the nurses must be licensed to work in Alabama.

3. Raising minimum wage — Bangor-based Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is raising its minimum wage to $17 an hour. The change will affect nearly 2,000 employees.

4. Relocation costs — Montana is offering healthcare workers money to move to the state. The incentive, part of the governor's Health Care Workforce Relocation Assistance program, will reimburse new employees up to $12,500 for moving expenses, plus 35 percent of the total reimbursement cost to offset expected taxes. To be eligible for the program, healthcare providers must commit to permanently move to Montana and be employed in the state for at least 12 consecutive months.

5. Student loan repayments — Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) is offering a student loan repayment option to recruit registered nurses. The hospital is offering student loan repayments of up to $20,000 to RNs who sign two-year contracts.