Montana offers healthcare workers $12,500 to relocate

Montana is offering to cover relocation costs for eligible healthcare providers to recruit them to serve in the state, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Nov. 2.

The incentive, part of the governor's Health Care Workforce Relocation Assistance program, would reimburse new employees up to $12,500 for moving expenses, plus 35 percent of the total reimbursement cost to offset expected taxes. To be eligible for the program, healthcare providers must commit to permanently relocate to Montana and be employed in the state for at least 12 consecutive months.

"For too long, Montana has struggled to attract and retain healthcare providers, and the pandemic has only exacerbated this long-standing issue," Mr. Gianforte said in a news release. "With this innovative new program, we're inviting qualified doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers to move to Montana, serve in our communities, alleviate some of the burden on existing workers, and help us build capacity so Montanans have greater access to care."

The program is expected to launch by late November, and the Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Commerce will administer it, Mr. Gianforte said.

According to the Independent Record, lawmakers and administration officials on Oct. 27 recommended that $4.3 million Montana received in federal COVID-19 relief funds be used for the recruitment program.