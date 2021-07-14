Alabama health system offers $15K sign-on bonuses to nurses

DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is offering new nurses $15,000 sign-on bonuses, the health system told Becker's.

The health system, which consists of three hospitals, said it is offering the bonuses to full-time registered nurses who commit to the system for one year. To be eligible, the nurses must be licensed to work in Alabama.

"There was a national nursing shortage prior to COVID, but during COVID, the incentives for travel nurses rose substantially," said health system spokesperson Andy North. "Much of that has normalized, and we would like to reduce our dependence on travel nurses and increase the base of full-time staff."

The health system said it hopes to hire 50 full-time RNs in acute care.

DCH is also offering part-time and full-time employees the opportunity to receive a $6,000 referral incentive if they recommend a nurse who is hired, DCH Director of Human Resources Lori Sommers, told news station WVUA 23.

