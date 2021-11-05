Compensation Issues

Maine hospital raises minimum wage to $17 an hour

To improve retention and recruitment, Bangor-based Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is increasing its minimum wage to $17 an hour, which will affect nearly 2,000 employees, the Bangor Daily News reported Nov. 5.

Minimum wage in Maine is $12.15 an hour. The decision to increase it at the hospital was based on market conditions and hiring trends, the article said.

The change will cost the hospital about $6 million the first year.

The starting wage for certified nursing assistants will move up to $19 an hour, while the starting wage for certified medical assistants will move up to $20.27 an hour.

"Though we are facing unprecedented financial challenges, we believe it is imperative we invest in the retention of our staff and continued recruitment of our workforce," President Rand O'Leary said.

