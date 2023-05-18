Hiring too fast: A common recruiting mistake

In today's environment, it is crucial that hospitals and health systems focus on the best recruiting strategies for hiring top talent. One recruiting mistake that is often unnoticed by companies, according to Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph: hiring too fast.

"Hiring too fast is like skipping steps in a recipe," Mr. Randolph wrote In a LinkedIn post May 16. "It might seem efficient at first, but the end result can be disastrous."

His remarks come as companies across the U.S. have implemented layoffs following a pandemic hiring boom. This includes hospitals and health systems, which are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges.

Mr. Randolph said he's observed dozens of ways that companies get hiring wrong and outlined his own tips.

"First, if you're not absolutely sure you need someone … don't hire them," he wrote in his LinkedIn post. "Your needs should drive your hiring, not the other way around. And hiring someone before they can be fully utilized can drive decisions that are inefficient (or just plain dumb)."

He also advised companies to "wait until it's painfully obvious that you've got a huge capability hole that's hurting your ability to execute."

Additionally, "If you need something done, do it yourself first," he wrote. "It'll give you a better idea of whether you really need someone, and a clearer idea of what kind of person you want in that position once you do."

Hiring practices, of course, vary across industries, and many factors contribute to the needs of individual organizations.

Mr. Randolph is not alone in his thinking, according to a Fortune e-newsletter article on the post. Warren Buffet, in a 2010 letter to shareholders, explained his philosophy in four words: "Hire well. Manage little."