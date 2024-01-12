4-month strike ends + 8 other recent hospital-union actions

The following hospital-union events have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 15, including strikes, unionization votes and contract approvals.

1. Nurse residents and fellows at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin (Texas) voted Jan. 3 to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United.

2. Nurses held a two-day strike at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. The nurses, part of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, began their strike on Dec. 27 and concluded it on Dec. 29.

3. Nurses at Montefiore Mount Vernon (N.Y.) and Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) hospitals approved new three-year labor contracts. The contracts, approved Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, respectively, cover nurses represented by the New York State Nurses Association, according to lohud.com. They have been in effect since Jan. 1.

4. Resident physicians and fellows approved their first labor contract with Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care. The physicians are represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents, a local of the Service Employees International Union. The union announced the contract approval on Dec. 20.

5. Members of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West went on strike at four Prime Healthcare facilities in Southern California: St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, and Encino Hospital Medical Center. The seven-day strike launched Dec. 20.

6. Patient care associates and psychiatric care technicians at the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Voting took place between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.

7. Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East who work at Boston Medical Center approved a new four-year labor contract. The union announced the contract approval on Dec. 18.

8. Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., approved a new labor contract Dec. 15. The approval came two weeks after reaching a tentative agreement with the hospital following a strike that lasted more than 120 days.

9. A small group of palliative care physicians who work at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore., voted to join the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association, a hospitalists union represented by AFT Healthcare and serviced by the Oregon Nurses Association. The palliative care physicians voted to unionize on Dec.12.