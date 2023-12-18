Boston Medical Center workers OK new deal

Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East who work at Boston Medical Center have approved a new four-year labor contract.

The agreement comes after negotiations that lasted nearly six months, according to a Dec. 18 union news release. About 1,600 workers — including those who work in social work, patient access, laboratory, ambulatory, radiology and other departments — are covered.

"I'm excited about the increased market adjustment that we managed to fight for, as well as the retroactive pay we'll receive," Helena Hawko, a surgical technician at BMC, said in the union release. "I've worked at BMC for 17 years, and my co-workers and I have had to watch techs at other hospitals be paid at a rate that BMC refused to match. In this contract, we pushed management to pay us closer to what our skills are worth."

Under the new contract, workers will receive wage increases ranging from 15% to 39% over the life of the contract based on market adjustments, experience and annual raises, according to 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. Workers will also maintain access to free and low-cost educational opportunities. Additionally, the contract includes the creation of a public health emergency committee, as well as a path to paid training-mentorship for incumbent staff.

Becker's has reached out to Boston Medical Center and will update this story if and when comment is received.