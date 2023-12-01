UCHealth scoops up 2-hospital system

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth has added a smaller health system to its network.

On Dec. 1, Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health officially joined UCHealth, according to a news release. With the addition of Parkview Medical Center and Parkview Pueblo West Hospital — to be known as UC Parkview Medical Center and UC Parkview Pueblo West Hospital, respectively — UCHealth will operate 14 acute care hospitals in Colorado.

In the third quarter of 2023, Parkview Health reported a net loss of $7.2 million. UCHealth will invest nearly $200 million into Pueblo and the Parkview hospitals over the next decade, including a $5 million donation to the Parkview Foundation, which is intended to stabilize the hospitals' finances, allow for upgrades to their facilities and technology, and establish a long-term fund to support patients, the community and the hospitals.

The health system will also help the Parkview hospitals with workforce efforts by assisting with recruitment, nursing and clinical education programs and partnerships with universities and community colleges, the release said.

The merger comes later than anticipated. Originally, the deal was expected to close mid-2023, but was delayed due to regulatory issues.

"We know this was not only the right decision for Parkview, but more importantly, for the patients and communities Parkview serves," Judy Fonda, president of Parkview's board of directors, said in the release. "We look forward to continuing our support through local oversight of Parkview's services and quality."