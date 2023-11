Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health, which has agreed to merge with Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, has reported a net loss of $7.2 million in the third quarter.

The system reported an operating loss of $5.3 million on revenue of $136.6 million. Expenses totaling $142 million included $60.8 million in labor costs, or 42.8% of the total expense.

Parkview is due to merge into the 12-hospital UCHealth system Dec. 1 after a delayed transaction process.