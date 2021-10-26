TransUnion divests RCM unit in $1.74B deal

nThrive, a healthcare revenue cycle management software-as-a-service platform, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TransUnion Healthcare, the healthcare data and analytics business of TransUnion.

TransUnion will sell the business for $1.74 billion, MarketWatch reported Oct. 26. It expects to close the deal in the fourth quarter of 2021. If the agreement is dropped, nThrive must pay a fee of $112.8 million.

TransUnion Healthcare works with over 1,850 hospitals and 650,000 physicians to increase their profits. TransUnion started seeking a buyer in September.

The partnership will provide healthcare organizations and payers an "end-to-end" RCM technology and software solution, according to an nThrive press release.

Acquiring TransUnion Healthcare allows nThrive to help the healthcare industry by increasing revenue assurance, improving revenue staff efficiency and reducing administrative burden, the press release said.

"We are thrilled to welcome TransUnion Healthcare's colleagues and clients to the nThrive family," said Hemant Goel, CEO of nThrive. "We have enjoyed a long-standing commercial partnership with TransUnion Healthcare and both organizations are rooted in complementary missions and cultures. nThrive is focused on designing healthcare technology that delivers tangible outcomes for our clients. As we continue on our mission to help eliminate leakage and waste from healthcare revenue cycles, we look forward to bringing TransUnion Healthcare into the fold to serve our clients as a unified and integrated organization."