TransUnion looking to sell healthcare revenue cycle subsidiary

Credit reporting agency TransUnion is seeking a buyer for TransUnion Healthcare, its subsidiary for healthcare revenue cycle management, five sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub Sept. 8.

TransUnion Healthcare provides services to maximize reimbursement throughout the revenue cycle to reduce bad debt. It serves more than 1,850 hospitals and health systems, as well as more than 570,000 physicians and other providers. It also connects to 880 payers.

TransUnion began outreach in August and began fielding initial bids in September, the sources said. They also said at least one first-round bid came in at a $1.6 billion valuation.