Tennessee hospital deal to stop 'climbing death rate,' mayor hopes

Braden Health is acquiring Decatur County General Hospital in Parsons, Tenn., according to local news station WBBJ 7.

The deal will restore services at Decatur County General, which temporarily closed in March 2020. Kyle Kopec, chief compliance officer and government affairs director for Braden Health, said the community's mayor views the deal as a way to halt "the climbing death rate that occurred after the hospital failed," according to WBBJ 7.

Braden Health plans to invest $2 million in the hospital and initially create 30 jobs. It also plans to turn around EMS services.

The Decatur County Commission voted to approve the deal July 19.

Braden Health operates a network of hospitals across the U.S.