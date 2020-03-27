Tennessee hospital to temporarily close

Parsons, Tenn.-based Decatur County General Hospital will shut down for restructuring, but the hospital's new interim CEO says the closure will be temporary, according to the Jackson Sun.

The Decatur County General Hospital Board approved a management deal with Braden Health on March 23. The company's manager, Beau Braden, is now the hospital's interim CEO.

Mr. Braden said he has a plan for the rural hospital, which is about $3 million in debt.

"I'm going to make sure that it's restructured and reopened," Mr. Braden told the board March 23, according to the Jackson Sun. "There's nothing that's stopping me right now … no matter how long the coronavirus [response] is going to take, or the [state of the] economy."

Mr. Braden has yet to provide a timeline of when the hospital will close and reopen, according to the report.

Braden Health is slated to take ownership of Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington, Tenn., which is roughly 15 miles from Decatur County General, on March 31.

