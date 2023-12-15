Rhode Island to review delayed 2-hospital deal

The Centurion Foundation's plan to buy CharterCare Health Partners from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, a 16-hospital system, is now being reviewed by the Rhode Island attorney general and state department of health.

The state regulators rejected an initial application from the parties in May because "they did not respond to the most recent, publicly available application form and do not include responses to transaction-specific questions."

Centurion, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, aims to acquire Providence, R.I.-based CharterCare and its related businesses. The proposed deal would include Roger Williams Medical Center, a 278-bed facility, and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, a 220-bed facility, in addition to:

Blackstone Valley Surgicare (Johnston, R.I.)

CharterCare Medical Associates (Providence)

CharterCare Home Health Services (Providence)

Roger Williams Cancer Center (Providence)

Southern New England Rehabilitation Center (North Providence)

St. Joseph Health & Dental Center (Providence)

The Rhode Island attorney general and state department of health have 180 days to review the proposed transaction under the Hospital Conversions Act.