Atlanta nonprofit to acquire CharterCare Health Partners

The Centurion Foundation has submitted its application to the Rhode Island Department of Health state attorney general seeking approval to buy CharterCare Health Partners from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

Centurion, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, signed an asset purchase agreement in November to acquire the Providence, R.I.-based system from Prospect. The deal includes CharterCare's related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services.

Under the deal, Centurion will purchase the assets and operations associated with the following hospitals and ancillary services that comprise CharterCare:

Roger Williams Medical Center (Providence)

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital (North Providence)

Blackstone Valley Surgicare (Johnston, R.I.)

CharterCare Medical Associates (Providence)

CharterCare Home Health Services (Providence)I

Roger Williams Cancer Center (Providence)

Southern New England Rehabilitation Center (North Providence)

St. Joseph Health & Dental Center (Providence)

Centurion established CharterCare Health of Rhode Island as a nonprofit organization to acquire CharterCare from Prospect. Upon closing, CharterCare and its 2,500-plus employees will become a nonprofit health system. Centurion of Rhode Island will maintain local leadership and have a board that includes local community leaders in healthcare.

"We believe strongly in the community-centered mission of CharterCare," Centurion President Ben Mingle said in a May 26 news release. "We seek to become a contributing member of the Rhode Island health care system by preserving and enhancing CharterCare's role to provide high quality, affordable, and accessible inpatient and outpatient healthcare."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.