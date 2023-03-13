Public has until end of March to comment on planned Parkview acquisition by UCHealth

The planned acquisition of Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System by UCHealth is now entering the public comment stage with a deadline for such comments of March 31, the Pagosa Daily Post reported March 13.

Colorado's attorney general's office is scrutinizing the proposed transaction, due to complete by mid-2023, for any possible antitrust implications or potential changes to the services the hospital offers.

"UCHealth has expressed its commitment to supporting healthcare in southern Colorado," Attorney General Phil Weiser said. "Our department's duty is to carefully evaluate the proposed transaction and ensure that it is carried out legally and in a way that preserves its mission."

Mr. Weiser will hold a public meeting in Pueblo on March 22 to discuss the planned transaction, which would see Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, a 12-hospital system, invest almost $200 million into Parkview Health and the system's local community.