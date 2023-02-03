Parkview Health reports net losses ahead of UCHealth merger

Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System, which agreed Jan. 24 to merge with UCHealth, reported a net operating loss of $11.2 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022.

That figure compared with a net loss of $34.6 million for the fiscal year ending June 30.

Investment values gave a boost in the most recent six-month period to help mitigate overall losses. While Parkview reported an overall net loss of $6.2 million as of Dec. 31, it saw a loss of $33.5 million for the year ended June 30.

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, a 12-hospital system, has agreed to invest almost $200 million into Parkview and its community, with the merger expected to complete in mid-2023.