Penn looks to acquire shuttered hospital

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine agreed to acquire the shuttered Coatesville, Pa.-based Brandywine Hospital from West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, Philadelphia Business Journal reported June 27.

Tower Health first announced the closure of Brandywine in December 2021 in an effort to cut costs. Penn signed a letter of intent to purchase the 171-bed hospital by the end of 2023.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In February, Penn and Tower called off plans to pursue a strategic alliance.