Penn Highlands Healthcare grows to 6 hospitals

Tyrone (Pa.) Hospital has joined DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare, the organizations announced Nov. 4.

With the transaction complete, 25-bed Tyrone Hospital is now the sixth hospital in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system. The deal closed Nov. 1, less than eight months after the organizations signed a letter of intent to affiliate.

"Welcoming Penn Highlands Tyrone to the Penn Highlands Healthcare system represents another significant chapter for our organization, as well as our region," Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare, said in a news release. "As we continue to expand farther southeast to make our premier services available throughout more of Pennsylvania, it was clear from our due diligence process that Tyrone Hospital comes with a long tradition of providing exceptional care to the Tyrone community and its surrounding area."

