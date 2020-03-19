Penn Highlands Healthcare to absorb Pennsylvania hospital

Tyrone (Pa) Hospital plans to integrate with DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare, the two organizations announced March 18.

The boards of both organizations are working on the details of a final agreement.

The goal of the integration is to ensure key services can remain at Tyrone Hospital and to attract more talent to the facility.

The announcement comes after the Tyrone Hospital's board of directors led an extensive search to find a long-term partner.

"Penn Highlands Healthcare is an ideal partner for our hospital and our community, given that they operate other like-sized hospitals in the area," said Anna Marie Anna, acting CEO of Tyrone Hospital. "Penn Highlands understands the needs of communities like ours, and is committed to building on our past success."

Read the full news release here.

