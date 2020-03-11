Tampa General, USF Health physician groups to merge

The physician groups of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Tampa-based USF Health Morsani College of Medicine plan to combine.

The new alliance will create one of the largest academic medical center physician groups in Florida.

The two groups joining forces are Tampa General Medical Group and USF Health physician group.

"This is a great day for health in Tampa Bay," said John Couris, Tampa General president and CEO, "TGH, USF and our private practice physicians have always had the most success when working together to improve health in Tampa Bay. Now that we are more closely strategically aligned, we can create a powerhouse that delivers world-class health care on the west coast of Florida."

