Long-awaited merger between Exeter Health, Beth Israel Lahey now subject to AG public hearing

The long-awaited merger between Exeter (N.H.) Health Resources and Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health is now subject to a public meeting with the New Hampshire attorney general, according to a Feb. 13 seacoastonline.com report.

The meeting, which will take place March 1, comes after the definitive agreement between the two health systems June 30 to merge. The review of the merger was expected at the time to take several months.

New Hampshire's Charitable Trusts Unit is one of the regulators that will need to sign off on the proposed deal, the report said. It will also need approval from the state of Massachusetts and the Federal Trade Commission.

Beth Israel Lahey, which under the deal would acquire all the assets of Exeter Health including Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, operates 13 hospitals and employs approximately 35,000 people, the report said.

People will also have the opportunity to make public comments on the proposed transaction in writing to the Charitable Trusts Unit until March 17.