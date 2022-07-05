New Hampshire system to join Beth Israel Lahey Health

Exeter (N.H.) Health Resources and Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health signed a definitive agreement on June 30 to establish terms under which Exter would join BILH.

The definitive agreement was authorized unanimously by the boards of each organization, and the transaction is now subject to state and federal regulatory review. Kevin Tabb, MD, president and CEO of BILH, said in a press release shared with Becker's that the organizations expect the review to take several months.

"We look forward to continuing to engage with state and federal regulators with the goal of welcoming Exeter Health Resources to our Beth Israel Lahey Health family so that we can partner to advance our shared commitment to ensuring that individuals and communities in New Hampshire have access to exceptional care close to home," Dr. Tabb said.

Exeter consists of three operating affiliates: Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians, and Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice. Together, they employ more than 2,400 staff members. By joining BILH, Exeter will secure local access to nonprofit healthcare services and create more sustainable consumer choices.