Judge approves sale of bankrupt hospital to healthcare district

Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project was approved by a bankruptcy judge to purchase Watsonville Community (Calif.) Hospital, KSBW reported Feb. 23.

The organization won the bid after no other qualified bids were submitted. It offered to buy the hospital in 2021 when officials said it would close if there were no buyers. It has until Aug. 31 to close the sale, according to KSBW.

It is raising the funds to purchase the hospital and has received money from Santa Cruz County, Monterey County, Kaiser Foundation and Dominican Hospital, according to KSBW. PVHDP is also expecting up to $20 million from California state.

"We envisioned a future in which Watsonville Community Hospital is led by the community and purposed for the community through close community connections, transparency in governance and financial accountability," Mimi Hall, PVHDP board member and spokesperson, told KSBW.