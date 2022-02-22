Nonprofit wins bid to buy California hospital

Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project has won its bid to buy Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital after no other qualified bids were submitted by the deadline, The Pajaronian reported Feb. 21.

The Northern District U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Jose, Calif., will now review the organization's proposal and assess whether it's financially capable of taking over the hospital's operations.

Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project offered to buy the struggling hospital in 2021 after hospital officials said it could close if there were no buyers, according to The Pajaronian.