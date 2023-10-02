Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Inspira Health completes Salem Medical Center integration

Andrew Cass -

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health has completed the integration of Salem, N.J.-based Salem Medical Center, which has been rebranded as Inspira Medical Center Mannington. 

Services at IMC Mannington include bariatric, behavioral and mental health, cardiology, emergency, gastroenterology, orthopedics, surgical services, urology and wound care, according to an Oct. 2 Inspira Health news release. 

Inspira Health in December added the medical center to its system and acquired its hospital building, ASC and physician offices. 

