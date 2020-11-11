Hospital M&A update: 10 recent deals

Ten transactions involving hospitals and health systems were announced, finalized or advanced since Nov. 4:

1. Quorum inks letter of intent to buy Missouri hospital from SSM Health

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health signed a letter of intent to buy a Missouri hospital from St. Louis-based SSM Health. If the transaction is finalized, it would be the for-profit operator's first hospital in Missouri.

2. Tower Health considers selling 6 hospitals as part of financial turnaround plan

As part of a financial turnaround plan, Tower Health will consider selling all six of its Philadelphia area hospitals.

3. Merging Pennsylvania hospitals create parent organization

Punxsutawney (Pa.) Area Hospital and Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center have signed a definitive agreement to merge under one parent organization.

4. New Hampshire health system to auction off hospitals

Laconia, N.H.-based LRGHealthcare will auction off its assets, including its two hospitals, on Dec. 16.

5. 2 Illinois hospitals get OK to merge

Two hospitals in Illinois, St. Margaret's Health in Spring Valley and Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru, received approval from the state to combine and consolidate operations.

6. Michigan hospital inks letter of intent to join Beacon Health System

Three Rivers (Mich.) Health, a single-hospital system, signed a letter of intent to join Beacon Health System in South Bend, Ind.

7. Penn Highlands Healthcare grows to 6 hospitals

Tyrone (Pa.) Hospital has joined DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare, the organizations announced Nov. 4.

8. Voters approve sale of 80-bed California hospital

A measure to sell Petaluma (Calif.) Valley Hospital to an affiliate of Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health was approved by voters.

9. 2 Arizona hospitals join Dignity Health

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, a two-hospital system based in Prescott, Ariz., has joined Dignity Health's Arizona division.



10. University Hospitals to add 19th hospital to its network

Cleveland-based University Hospitals will become a minority partner of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based Western Reserve Hospital under an agreement announced Nov. 4.

