New Hampshire health system to auction off hospitals

Laconia, N.H.-based LRGHealthcare will auction off its assets, including its two hospitals, on Dec. 16, according to The Laconia Daily Sun.

The auction is being held as part of the system's bankruptcy process. LRGHealthcare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Oct. 19.

Concord (N.H.) Hospital made an initial bid of $30 million for LRGHealthcare's hospitals. Concord Hospital will have the opportunity to increase its bid if another company makes an offer of more than $30 million, according to the report.

The deadline for companies to submit bids is Dec. 14.

