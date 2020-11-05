Voters approve sale of 80-bed California hospital

A measure to sell Petaluma (Calif.) Valley Hospital to an affiliate of Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health has been approved, according to local newspaper Petaluma360.

Measure CC, which needed a majority to pass, had 85 percent support the afternoon of Nov. 4 with about 80 percent of ballots reported.



The measure will finalize the sale of the 80-bed facility to NorCal HealthConnect, an affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health, for $52.6 million.

Under the deal, NorCal HealthConnect would continue operating the Bay Area hospital as an acute care facility with an emergency department for at least 20 years.

The Petaluma Health Care District has been looking for a long-term operator for Petaluma Valley Hospital for more than four years. Ramona Faith, CEO of the health care district, said the process has been complex and at times challenging.

"We had focused on securing a long-term lease, but this option didn’t secure the best terms for our hospital or our residents," Ms. Faith said.



