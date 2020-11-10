Merging Pennsylvania hospitals create parent organization

Punxsutawney (Pa.) Area Hospital and Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center have signed a definitive agreement to merge under one parent organization.

The new parent organization, formed Nov. 1, is the Pennsylvania Mountains Care Network. It will have governance over both hospitals.

The two hospitals signed a letter of intent to combine in October 2019.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the hospitals will consolidate their executive management teams, but retain their names and clinical staff.

