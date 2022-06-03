HCA acquires Virginia urgent care chain with 12 locations

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has finalized its acquisition of BetterMed, an urgent care practice with 12 locations, Richmond BizSense reported June 3.

With the acquisition, HCA now owns more than 240 urgent care facilities.

BetterMed, based in Richmond, Va., sought a buyer to grow its presence in its current markets and outside, CEO Mark Johnson told the publication.

"We had gotten to a point where we doubled the size of the business from December 2018 to December 2019, going from six sites to 12 sites," he said. "We felt there were opportunities to continue on an aggressive path, but would be better suited to take outside investment to get that done."

HCA also brought on the chain's medical and administrative staff through the deal. Mr. Johnson has chosen to step down as CEO of BetterMed.

Read more here.